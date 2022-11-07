Man wrongly incarcerated 17 years for Baltimore homicide could receive $1.5M settlement

The Maryland Board of Public Works plans to vote on a proposed settlement of about $1.5 million for a man who was falsely identified as a murderer and spent 17 years in prison.

The vote, which will take place Nov. 16, concerns David Morris, who was incorrectly arrested for the robbery and murder of teenager Mustafa Carter because Morris happened to be near the scene wearing a black coat like the proposed killer. Morris was then convicted for murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison. This sentence was cut short last November when Baltimore Circuit Judge Charles Peters granted the request to throw out Morris’ old conviction; prosecutors also dropped charges.

The Board of Public Works agenda recommends Morris be compensated $1,466,936.68. Hansel Law, LLC attorney’s fees would also be compensated $27,625. Funds would come from the board’s Contingent Fund and Settlements and Judgements Fund, though payments still reply on appropriation of funds from the General Assembly.