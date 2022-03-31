Man yelled anti-gay slur during caught-on-video attack of stranger on NYC subway

A homophobic bigot attacked a stranger riding a subway in Washington Heights, charging and punching him as he yelled an anti-gay slur, cops said Wednesday.

The 22-year-old victim was riding an uptown A train approaching the 190th St. subway station about 2:20 p.m. March 19 when the assailant approached him, cops said.

The suspect sat down next to the victim and blurted out: “I wish I had my pepper spray,” then spat at the victim.

“I have to start carrying my pepper spray,” the attacker added, spitting at the victim a second time, cops said.

The victim stood up and the suspect charged him, grabbed him by the hair and repeatedly punched him in the face and head, cops said. The attack was caught on video, which the NYPD released to the public Wednesday night.

The bigot then ripped hair from the victim’s head and snarled: “I’m sick of all you f—s.”

Medics took the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

The attacker fled, and the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is looking into the assault.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.