Man who yelled at police to move their cruisers back in court

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

Feb. 9—AMESBURY — A Mason Court man who barked at police officers to move their cruisers because they were blocking his parking spot avoided jail time Tuesday when he saw disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges continued for six months.

Curtis Mulcahy, 44, was charged in February 2020 with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

In Newburyport District Court on Tuesday, Mulcahy admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty of the charges and saw two of them: resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, continued without a finding for six months. The interfering with a police officer charge was dismissed. Should Mulcahy stay out of trouble with the law and pay court supervision fees, the charges will be dismissed after six months.

Amesbury police Officers Neil Moody, Shawn O'Brien and Sgt. Barry Coker responded to Mason Court around 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2020, to check in on a "physical altercation" between four and six people. The officers parked in the middle of the lot and were busy trying to figure out what was going on when Mulcahy began honking his horn.

He then began to yell 'will you move your (expletive) car?' I told him he can wait until I am done and then I will move the vehicle," Moody wrote in his report.

Mulcahy was not placated by Moody's response however saying that the officer "wasn't doing anything and to just move the vehicle."

"I advised him that the world didn't revolve around him and that we were almost completed with the call," Moody said.

Mulcahy then exited his car and walked away. Moody told him several times to get back in his car and stand by. But Mulcahy continued yelling and swearing at him and O'Brien. That prompted O'Brien to warn him that if he did not stop he would be arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Mulcahy ignored O'Brien's order and moments later Moody took Mulcahy's arm as he began handcuffing him. Mulcahy did not go quietly however, walking away from the officers. When Moody was unable to control both his arms, he and O'Brien performed a leg sweep to trip Mulcahy to the ground.

Once handcuffed, Mulcahy was escorted into a cruiser for transport to the School Street police station. During booking at the station, Mulcahy complained of head and shoulder pain and was brought to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment, according to Moody's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

