Man Yelling 'Go Back to China' Pepper Sprays Asian Gas Station Owner in Oakland
An Asian gas station owner was pepper-sprayed by an unidentified man in Oakland, California last week. The incident occurred at a gas station along Broadway at around 11 a.m. on March 11. The man became frustrated after trying to pay for gas using quarters, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim.
Here you can see the man and the pile of quarters. He seems to be irritated after both the cashier and Cwell say he can't use them. The man starts recording.
— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 15, 2021
“My staff, she's like, 'Well, wait, hold on there. You kind of have to take this to the bank because I can't fit this all in the till,'" the owner of the gas station, who wishes to be identified as Cwell, said. Cwell reportedly attempted to calm the man down. However, the situation escalated once the man started spewing xenophobic remarks at Cwell. “He just started mouthing off... 'You should go back to China,' like that," Cwell shared. "We were just bursting out laughing because it was so unbelievable." The man told the gas station staff he would return. As a precautionary measure, Cwell went outside with his cell phone to record the man's license plate number. The man immediately turned to Cwell and shouted more racist comments: “Go f**k your mama! Go f**k you mama! You're not from here! You're Asian! Small d**k! Small d**k!"
Oakland gas station owner Cwell says this man made racially-charged statements after Cwell didn't allow him to pay for his gas in quarters b/c they couldn't all fit in the register.
The confrontation escalated from verbal to physical assault once the man put his car in reverse, allegedly trying to hit the gas station owner.
When Cwell noticed the man getting something in his pocket he grabbed some cleaning spray to protect himself.
But it was too late. Surveillance video shows the man spraying Cwell w/what looks like pepper spray. Cwell had to go to the ER.
Security footage shows the man approaching Cwell with a can of pepper spray shortly after. “The guy had pulled out his pepper spray and he had shot my face, arms. I ended up going to the ER to get taken care of,” Cwell said. The gas station staff called the Oakland Police to report the attack, and authorities rushed to the scene. Cwell hopes that what happened to him will raise awareness and show everyone that “everybody goes through the same stuff.” “We just have to understand that and understand that we all have to work together,” he added. This recent attack is just one of the many anti-Asian incidents that have been happening in Oakland over the past few months. Last week, a 75-year-old man was left injured in a strong-armed robbery. The victim died days later. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via Dion Lim
