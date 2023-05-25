Man yells ‘get back’ before ‘aggressive’ Scottish Highland bull kills him, TN cops say

A man died after he was attacked by a Scottish Highland bull in a Tennessee barn, deputies said.

Joseph Young, 55, was inside a barn near Eagleville when a bull inside the barn became “aggressive,” according to a May 24 news release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told deputies they heard yelling from inside the barn and could make out Young shouting “get back, get back.”

When a deputy and EMS supervisor arrived, the bull was attacking Young and they tried to yell at the bull to “draw attention away from” him.

The bull charged the deputy and the EMS supervisor, leading the deputy to use his rifle to shoot and kill the bull, according to the release.

The deputy and EMS supervisor carried Young to an ambulance where he was treated until a LifeFlight helicopter flew him to a hospital.

Young later died, deputies said. An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

Eagleville is around 30 miles south of Nashville.

Man dies after he’s found upside down and tangled in homemade zip line, TN cops say

Group enters waterfall where swimming is banned, New York cops say. One drowns

36-year-old tourist dies hiking popular Grand Canyon National Park trail, rangers say

Pet monkey killed after biting girl, leaving its owner charged, Kentucky officials say