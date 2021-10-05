Trio win physics Nobel for work that helps understand changing climate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Japanese-born American Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann and Italian Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for work that helps understand complex physical systems such as Earth's changing climate.

One half of the prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million), goes in equal parts to Manabe, who is 90, and Hasselmann for modelling earth’s climate and reliably predicting global warming.

The other half goes to Parisi for discovering "hidden rules" behind seemingly random movements and swirls in gases or liquids.

"Complex systems are characterised by randomness and disorder and are difficult to understand," the Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement. "This year’s Prize recognises new methods for describing them and predicting their long-term behaviour."

Manabe is now at Princeton University in the United States, Hasselmann at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany, and Parisi at Sapienza University of Rome.

Physics is the second Nobel to be awarded this week after Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the prize for medicine https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/julius-patapoutian-win-2021-nobel-prize-medicine-2021-10-04 on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch.

The Nobel prizes were created in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901 with only a handful of interruptions, primarily due to the two world wars.

As last year, there will be no banquet in Stockholm because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The laureates will receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries.

The physics prize announcement will be followed in coming days by the awards for chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

Among the Nobels, physics has often taken centre stage, with awards often going to major breakthroughs in our understanding of the universe. Previous winners include Albert Einstein and the husband-and-wife team of Pierre Curie and Marie Curie.

Last year, scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez won the Nobel physics prize for their discoveries concerning black holes.

($1 = 8.7290 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt, additional reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo, Johan Ahlander in Gothenburg and Supantha Mukherjee and Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UNICEF: Battered by pandemic, kids need mental health help

    Governments must pour more money and resources into preserving the mental well-being of children and adolescents, the U.N.'s child protection agency urged in a report Tuesday that sounded alarms about blows to mental health from the COVID-19 pandemic that hit poor and vulnerable children particularly hard. The United Nations Children’s Fund said its “State of the World’s Children” study is its most comprehensive look so far this century at the mental health of children and adolescents globally. The coronavirus crisis, forcing school closures that upended the lives of children and adolescents, has thrust the issue of their mental well-being to the fore.

  • Nobel Prize awarded for research on how humans feel temperature, touch

    David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine "for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch," the award's committee said Monday.Driving the news: The pair's research led "to a rapid increase in our understanding of how our nervous system senses heat, cold and mechanical stimuli," per the announcement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The laureates identified crit

  • Why do we love to gossip so much?

    Prudence Wade dives into the psychology of gossip – both the good and the bad.

  • China sent 52 warplanes into Taiwan's air defense zone in its largest show of force yet

    The massive display of Chinese military might comes one day after the US urged China to end its "provocative" military activities near Taiwan.

  • Nobel in physics: Climate science breakthroughs earn prize

    The physics Nobel has been given for work to understand complex systems such as the Earth's climate.

  • Earth is losing its shine, study finds. Here’s what it means and why it’s concerning

    No, it’s not the sun’s fault.

  • NASA's 'Armageddon'-style asteroid deflection mission takes off in November

    NASA has a launch date for that most Hollywood of missions, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which is basically a dry run of the movie "Armageddon." Unlike the film, this will not involve nukes, oil rigs or Aerosmith, but instead is a practical test of our ability to change the trajectory of an asteroid in a significant and predictable way. The DART mission, managed by the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (!), involves sending a pair of satellites out to a relatively nearby pair of asteroids, known as the Didymos binary.

  • John Oliver And Danny DeVito's Takedown Of Teflon Will Stick With You

    "Last Week Tonight" targeted PFAS, the group of "forever chemicals" linked to cancer and other diseases.

  • Watch Owen Wilson and 'SNL' make fun of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson in a mock trailer for 'Star Trek: Ego Quest'

    The sketch for "Star Trek: Ego Quest" follows Jeff Bezos' mission "to just sort of fly around space goofing off in a ship that looks like a penis."

  • What we lose when spaceflight goes private

    Listen to the new season of Axios' How it Happened: The Next Astronauts here.The new era of private spaceflight — heralded by the all-civilian Inspiration4 crew — is at risk of lacking the transparency of missions led by NASA and other space agencies.Why it matters: Companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are trying to woo more customers in the coming years to help bring about their vision for humanity in space. Bringing in new customers hinges on those people having a clear picture of the risks o

  • Woman's depression cured by targeted electrical brain stimulation, a first, pioneered by UCSF researchers

    UCSF researchers find success in first-ever treatment for severe depression targeting specific brain circuits with intermittent electrical stimulation

  • Two Americans win Nobel Prize in Medicine

    SECRETARY OF THE KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE NOBEL COMMITTEE, THOMAS PERLMANN: "...decided to award the 2021 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian." American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers. Their work has helped show how humans convert the physical impact from heat or touch into nerve impulses, the Nobel Assembly said. Julius, a professor at University of California, San Francisco, said the research was inspired by everyday life. "And it is true that walking through the supermarket aisle one day seeing all these hot chili pepper sauces, etc., I was thinking 'we really have to get this project done.'" Julius used capsaicin, the molecule that makes chili peppers spicy by simulating a false sensation of heat, to understand the skin's sense of temperature. Patapoutian, a professor at Scripps Research in California, is credited with finding the cellular mechanism and the underlying gene that translates a mechanical force on our skin into an electric nerve signal. Julius hopes his work will help identify new strategies for treating chronic pain syndromes.The prestigious Nobel prizes were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901. The prize is worth over $1 million.

  • 3 Cal Berkeley dropouts take Nobel Prize findings to next level

    They're addressing a shortage of bioinformaticians, specialists who analyze data generated by biologists as they manipulate genes in search of which ones might cause cancer, heart disease, aging or other conditions.

  • Carbon storage deep in the sea could be boosted by supercharged compounds

    Magnesium can supercharge the formation of water molecules that can trap carbon dioxide in the ocean.

  • Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero gravity flight

    A Barbie doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has jetted off on a zero-gravity flight with the aim of inspiring young girls to consider a career in space and science, technology, maths and engineering (STEM). Marking the Oct. 4-10 World Space Week, which this year celebrates women in space, toy maker Mattel Inc has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Cristoforetti, who is currently in training for her next mission to the International Space Station next April. As part of the project, Cristoforetti's lookalike doll mirrored the preparation an astronaut needs to do before heading off to space, by travelling and floating on a zero-gravity flight from an ESA base in Germany.

  • NASA is looking for the next-gen Astrovan, and it's taking suggestions

    NASA is looking for help from the world of automobiles, and more specifically, the world of buses and vans. Essentially, NASA is looking for a new Astrovan for its astronauts, and it’s opening the search up to everybody. The bus/van will replace the Astrovan as the method of transportation for astronauts going from the Astronaut Crew Quarters to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center.

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Was Celebrated on Wall Street. It Could Be Riskier Than Investors Think.

    Researchers say the drug could integrate itself into patients' DNA, theoretically leading to cancer. Merck says its tests show that isn't an issue.

  • Five years after largest marine heatwave on record hit northern California coast, many warm–water species have stuck around

    Southerly species like the giant owl limpet, seen here, started appearing on northern California shores. Jerry Kirkhart/Flickr, CC BYLand–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2

  • Severe droughts dry up dreams of Turkish farmers

    Turkish farmer Hava Keles stares inconsolably at withered vines of rotting tomatoes in a field that has been devastated by a series of droughts blamed on climate change.

  • Watch Russia beat NASA and Tom Cruise to launch the first film crew to the space station on Tuesday

    Cosmonauts will help actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko film a movie on the space station. NASA and Tom Cruise want to do the same.