Manaccusedof attacking CT lawmaker Maryam Khan faces upgraded charges

Jul. 18—Protestors gathered outside state Superior Court in Hartford Monday to denounce the attack and demand that Desmond be charged with a hate crime. However, he has not been charged with a hate crime.

Desmond, 30, of New Britain, was initially charged with less serious misdemeanors of second-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police.

The new charges upgrade the assault to a felony, label it as an attempted sexual assault and acknowledge that children witnessed the attack, judicial records show. All except an interfering charge were upgraded to felonies. The interfering charge stems from Desmond's alleged resistance when officers tried to arrest him, police said.

Hartford police said Khan was attacked outside an Eid al-Adha prayer service on the morning of June 28. Police arrested Desmond that day, saying two bystanders saw the attack and ran after him. One was expected to be arrested because he kicked Desmond when he was down on the ground, according to a police report.

But Khan said at a news conference July 6 that help was slow in coming and claimed police severely downplayed the attack.

"There were people who were there who did not try to intervene," she said.

"All I kept thinking about these last few days is what happens to women in the city of Hartford that call police when they are assaulted or when they experience sexual assault or physical assault, what happens? Because if this is what's happening to me and this is the best we can do, as a state representative who represents the city of Hartford, I cannot be OK with that," Khan said at the news conference. "I cannot heal knowing that, that any day somebody can call and this is the best we can do. So many systems failed that day. They cannot be this broken."

Khan, a Democrat, represents Hartford, Windsor and South Windsor in the 5th legislative district. She is also a special education teacher at Weaver High School in Hartford.

During Desmond's arraignment, his public defender said he suffers from "significant" mental illness and had just returned from a mental health facility in New York state.

