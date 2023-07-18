Manacquittedin Hartford shooting takes plea deal in stabbing that happened days earlier

Jul. 18—The stabbing occurred in a common hallway of a building on Elliott Street in Hartford around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2022. Prosecutor Danielle M. O'Connell said Monday in state Superior Court in Hartford that the victim suffered a stab wound to the groin that hit an artery, two stab wounds to the chest and one to the head. He lost "a great deal of blood," she said.

When the man was being treated in Hartford Hospital's emergency department, his pulse was lost at one point and he survived only "through a miracle," the prosecutor said.

The stabbing case was on a jury trial list when Kennedy entered the plea bargain. The prosecutor said the victim had been subpoenaed and would have testified, but had "no strong position on the matter."

A witness to the altercation that preceded the stabbing positively identified the suspect as Kennedy from a photo lineup, according to an affidavit by Hartford police detectives Scott Parker and Eric Logan.

A second witness reported that the confrontation started with an argument in a laundry room, the detectives reported.

—

Greater Hartford Move! 5K run, walk back for 2nd consecutive year

—

Everything you need to know about Hartford's city government

As the two men left the laundry room, the witness said, the other man was hitting Kennedy with a plastic shovel, according to the detectives. The witness said Kennedy left the building, but returned five to 10 minutes later with a large kitchen-style knife in each hand, the detectives reported.

The witness said Kennedy found the victim in a maintenance room and heard him yelling, "I'm going to kill you," the detectives reported.

The witness retreated to the building's entrance area and reported seeing the victim crawling toward him, "bleeding a lot," as Kennedy fled out the front of the building, according to the detectives.

The shooting occurred six days later in a building on Gillett Street in Hartford.

The victim positively identified Kennedy as the shooter, according to an affidavit by Hartford detectives James Davis and Ashley Martinez. The victim also testified to the identification at last month's trial, according to audio records of his testimony. But other aspects of his account of the incident differed substantially between what the detectives recounted in their affidavit and his trial testimony.