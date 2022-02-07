Manafort Lender Gets One Year in Prison for Bid to Get Trump Job

Bob Van Voris
·3 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- A Chicago banker convicted of trying to trade $16 million in bank loans to former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort for the chance at a top administration post was sentenced to a year in prison.

Stephen Calk, 57, was found guilty in July of financial institution bribery and conspiracy over the 2016 and 2017 loans. Calk, the founder and longtime chief executive officer of Federal Savings Bank, had hoped that then-President Donald Trump would name him to a powerful government post, including treasury secretary, defense secretary or ambassador to France or the U.K.

U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield Monday rejected Calk’s bid for a sentence that didn’t involve time behind bars, saying his crime was “very serious.” The judge also ordered Calk to pay a $1.25 million fine and perform 800 hours of community service.

Calk’s three-week trial included testimony by Skybridge Capital founder and former White House aide Anthony Scaramucci, who provided jurors with details of the sometimes chaotic transition that followed Trump’s unexpected 2016 election. Scaramucci worked on the Trump transition team and later spent 11 days as White House communications director.

Prosecutors argued that Calk was hungry for power and conspired with Manafort to try to achieve it. According to the government, Calk approved the loans despite Manafort’s poor credit and lack of sufficient collateral. Calk’s team argued that he believed the loans were sound based on the information Manafort provided and the approvals weren’t linked to Calk’s desire to serve in the Trump administration.

Jurors found him guilty of one count each of financial institution bribery and conspiracy.

In Monday’s hearing, Calk said he disagrees with the jury’s verdict. He said he has lost the company that was his life’s work, his credit and bank accounts. Organizations he once supported now shun him, Calk said.

“As you can imagine, my life is in shambles,” an emotional Calk told the judge.

Job List

Manafort led Trump’s 2016 campaign for about two months, then continued on as an adviser. Calk sent Manafort a document with the misspelled title “Stephen M. Calk Perspective Rolls in the Administration,” ranking the jobs he was interested in, including secretary of Treasury, Defense or Commerce. He also suggested 19 ambassadorships he might like, with the U.K. and France at the top of the list.

But Calk was most interested in the job of Army Secretary or, failing that, undersecretary. Scaramucci testified he got Calk a Trump Tower interview for undersecretary of the Army as a favor to Manafort. The banker wasn’t selected for the post or for any other administration job. Calk says Manafort did little to help him.

“The sum total of his efforts included a single email to Jared Kushner, and a few calls and text messages with Scaramucci,” Calk said in a sentencing memo.

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a former White House aide, didn’t appear at Calk’s trial.

Though Calk was convicted of conspiring with Manafort, the former Trump campaign chief was not charged in the case and did not appear as either a prosecution or defense witness. Manafort was separately convicted in Virginia federal court in 2018 of fraud and other charges that stemmed in part from this dealings with Federal Savings Bank. Trump pardoned Manafort of all federal charges shortly before leaving office.

The case is U.S. v. Calk, 19-cr-00366, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

