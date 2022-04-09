How To Manage Student Loan Debt as Costs Rise Due to Inflation

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Federal student loan payments are now set to resume on Sept. 1, and even though that’s giving borrowers a temporary sigh of relief, with inflation high, it’s sure to create a perfect storm for student loan borrowers when payments resume. A recent survey conducted by student loan resource Savi and the Student Debt Crisis Center found that 92% of fully employed student loan borrowers are worried that rising costs will make it harder to afford their payments, and 1 in 3 borrowers say they cut back spending on necessities like food, rent and healthcare in preparation for payments to restart.

Be Aware: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Check Out: Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

Here’s a look at how borrowers can start prepping now to begin making payments on Sept. 1, without making sacrifices on essentials like food and housing.

Look Into Your Repayment Options

Many student loan servicers have either ended their contracts or are in the process of transferring their loans to a new servicer, so you may not even know where you will be making payments in September.

“If you are uncertain who has your loans currently, you can log in to studentaid.gov to see your currently assigned servicer(s),” said Aaron Smith, co-founder of Savi. “Once you know your servicer, log in to your servicer’s online portal to see what your monthly payment is going to be. If it is not manageable for your budget, you could consider enrolling in an income-driven repayment plan to reduce the monthly payment obligation.”

Now is also a good time to see if you qualify for student loan forgiveness.

“Borrowers in the public sector will want to check to see if they are eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, given relaxed regulations from the Department of Education through Halloween of this year, and sign up accordingly,” Smith said.

Look For Ways To Reduce Nonessential Costs

Due to inflation, it’s harder than ever for many borrowers to find room in their budget for student loan payments.

“The price of goods, services and travel have all increased in the past year,” Smith said. “In our recent survey, over one-third (37%) of responding borrowers are preparing to resume payments by reducing spending on necessities such as food, rent and healthcare. As other public health policies connected to COVID such as testing and vaccination efforts wind down across the country, we can only imagine this will continue to strain Americans’ personal budgets on these necessities.”

Before resorting to cutting back on money needed to cover groceries, housing and healthcare, look for other ways to cut costs.

“Look at reducing or eliminating unnecessary expenses and discretionary spending,” said Emily Koochel, PhD, senior financial planning education consultant at eMoney Advisor. “One area often overlooked is automated subscriptions. There are several free apps that can help identify these subscriptions – and cancel what you don’t need.”

You should also renegotiate any fixed expenses.

“Negotiate on the things such as cable and internet,” said Michael Cocco, financial professional at Equitable Advisors.

You may also be able to cut back on necessary expenses, like food and health or auto insurance, by paying careful attention to how much you are spending and looking for ways to cut back.

“Review your fixed spending items to determine if there is any room for reduction in these categories, such as groceries,” said Cassandra Kirby, CFP, EA, partner, COO, CCO and private wealth advisor at Braun-Bostich & Associates. “Can you reduce spending on food by pre-planning meals and/or purchasing items on sale, or shopping at lower cost providers? Can you contact your insurance providers to ask if there is any way can you save on premiums?”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Manage Student Loan Debt as Costs Rise Due to Inflation

Recommended Stories

  • The best MLB stadium food finds of 2022

    With the opening of the 2022 MLB season, Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma breaks down the top new food offerings found in baseball stadiums.

  • Power blackout: Electricity lost in large parts of Nigeria

    The national grid collapses again just weeks after President Buhari apologised for the last outage.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged, Again

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged -- again. The singer made the announcement via her fan...

  • Ukraine war ignites protests in Peru as inflation anger goes global

    Marcelo Gonzales is tired and angry about rapidly increasing living costs in his dusty village on Peru's desert coast, where food and fuel inflation inflamed by the war in Ukraine has ignited protests that threaten to destabilize the government. The social upheaval in the Andean country underscores how the impact of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine is rippling around the world, with leaders in Sri Lanka and Pakistan also under public pressure over difficult economic conditions. Inflation in Peru has reached its highest level in a quarter of a century, hammering people already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic since early 2020.

  • She’s richer than the Queen, but Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids UK tax as India is her ‘final resting place’

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has avoided paying UK tax because she regards India as her “final resting place”, The Telegraph has learnt.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemThe National Basketball Associa

  • ‘Very, very, very bad’: Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade resigns after only 8 months

    Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade is resigning after just eight months at the helm of the Orlando-based seafood chain, a quick departure that one industry analyst called “very, very, very bad.” A news release announcing Valade’s resignation did not give a specific reason for her departure, which she called “an incredibly difficult, but necessary, decision.” It is effective April 15. “We’ve ...

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    The popular cryptocurrency has overcome incredible odds and delivered massive returns for some investors.

  • ‘Recession shock’: Bank of America is the latest major institution to deliver a grim warning for the future

    Banks, billionaires, and investors are warning that the writing is on the wall for a recession to strike.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A big decline in the technology-driven Nasdaq is the ideal time to invest in these innovative companies.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel Has an Inflammatory Message For Buffett, Dimon

    Bitcoin has always divided the old guard and the young guard of finance. It has often been presented as a fight between Wall Street and the people, or in a more recent version Wall Street against the young amateur traders of Reddit. The reason for this clash is that the old guard is supposedly opposed to the emergence and flourishing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, because this new industry is disrupting traditional finance.

  • This Cheap Dividend Stock Is on the Top of My List of Stocks to Buy

    An inexpensive valuation and excellent earnings prospects have attracted me to this well-known retailer.

  • This forecast model says interest rates are nearing a peak. Bond investors will reap the rewards.

    Interest rates are more likely to fall in coming months than rise. It seems certain that U.S. interest rates will rise, with the only uncertainty being how much. The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee meeting in March, released this week, show that the Fed is ready to raise interest rates in 50-basis-point increments at its meetings later this year.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Russia is poised for a bond default that could unleash years of courtroom chaos. A debt expert breaks down what happens next.

    A Russian debt default is looking increasingly likely, and could unleash years of wrangling between the government and bondholders. The Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions greatly complicate the issues, meaning discussions could drag on. Insider spoke to sovereign bond expert Mitu Gulati, who broke down what the next steps could be.

  • ‘I’m 57 and late to the party.’ I don’t have much in the way of investments, but ‘I’d like to grow what little money I do have.’ Will a financial adviser take a case like mine?

    Despite all this, I’d like to grow what little money I do have, and I’d like to understand my retirement funds from work. Is a financial advisor someone who can help me? Have a question about your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one?

  • How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Early signs of cooling housing market seen in some U.S. cities, Redfin says

    There are early signs of a cooldown in some of the hottest corners of the U.S. housing market, Redfin said in a report on Friday, a fresh indication that high house prices and rising mortgage rates are cutting into homebuyer demand. Among those early tells, according to Redfin: Google searches for "homes for sale" dropped by double digits in Baltimore, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the second week of March from a year earlier; tours of homes for sale in California were down 21% as of March 31 from the first week of 2022, data from ShowingTime shows; Redfin agents in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Boston and Seattle reported a drop in requests for homebuying help at the start of this year compared with last year, even as requests nationwide surged; and agents in California say they are seeing fewer offers on each home than previously.

  • A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns

    The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it will likely start culling assets from its $9 trillion balance sheet at its meeting in early May and will do so at nearly twice the pace it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise as it confronts inflation running at a four-decade high. In terms of notable weekly flows, BofA said emerging market equity funds enjoyed the biggest inflow in ten weeks at $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday while emerging market debt vehicles attracted $2.2 billion, their best week since September.

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.