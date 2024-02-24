How can you manage the weather in your garden?

A microclimate in a garden is one by where the temperature varies by a couple degrees throughout the day. The most well-known urban microclimate is the heat island.

Have you ever had a neighbor who could grow everything with seemingly little effort? And in the throes of envy, you in turn planted the exact same shrub, catering to its every need only to have it die? Ever notice plants that thrive on one side of your house and struggle on another side? Chances are those spaces have their own microclimates, which can either occur naturally or are created after some thought and planning. Many landscapes experience natural variances, with drier, shadier, and sunnier areas, and varied vulnerability to wind and cold temperatures.

According to the World Atlas, a microclimate is defined as a place that has a local set of atmospheric conditions that differ from the rest of the surrounding area. It can be of any scale or size. In terms of gardening, microclimates are often pocket spots where the elements of nature directly impact plant life. The factors include location/direction, surfaces, and circulation (air, temperature, and water).

Starting with location, we first must establish that the plant is in the right place, meaning it has been positioned in a spot with adequate lighting, irrigation, fertile soil and space to mature. This is the first and most straightforward of the 9 Florida Friendly landscaping principles (https://gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu/care/florida-friendly-landscapes/the-nine-principles.html). Typically, plants on the north side of a structure receive the least amount of sun and require the least amount of irrigation. In contrast, the south and west sides receive the greatest amount of sunshine requiring more water.

As we move from standard to daylight savings time (which is on March 10th this year) our days lengthen and the sun’s position on the horizon also changes, often creating new obstacles for farmers. If you have a delicate plant that was first introduced in your landscape sunny side during standard savings time, it may struggle in the summer. The excessive summer heat can overstress a young plant but protecting it with a shade cloth/sail or umbrella can help it retain the moisture in the soil and eliminate the extra stressor. As these plants mature, they often work together symbiotically with taller plants shading shorter ones. In return, the foliage of the smaller plants traps excess water for both of their benefits. If too much shade is the issue, simply pruning back tall trees in the spring may allow more direct sunlight in.

In Northeast Florida, the prevailing wind pattern during the summer months is out of the southwest. Air circulation is often an oversight for gardeners. Plants need distance both within and around their perimeter to cool off. With proper pruning, you can promote air circulation in a plant by creating pockets for the wind to blow through. Air, along with soil temperature, can affect both your germination and growth rate. In some cases, too much air circulation is a negative, especially for those who live near bodies of water or on treeless remote land. Natural windbreaking methods include installing a hedge of shrubs, layering rows of plants, and adding trees to your landscape. Artificial additions include screens, fences and pergolas.

Installing groundcovers in lieu of turf serves you and the environment with less mowing, pesticides, erosion and fertilizer.

Mulch is a workhorse in your plant beds. It protects against erosion, retains moisture, improves soil structure and impedes weed growth. The University of Florida recommends natural pine straw and bark, wood chips, fallen leaves and compost. If you are not a fan of how mulch looks in your landscape, consider groundcover plants instead like Creeping sedum, Asiatic jasmine/Trachelospermum asiaticum, native Perennial peanut/Arachis glabrata, and native Coontie/Zamia floridana.

Elevation, which includes slopes and smaller undulations in the turf, combats excess water and frost differently than the rest of the area. Hardscape surfaces can also impact your plant’s health. Pavers are comprised of brick, concrete and stone while concrete is a mixture of sand, gravel and cement. The last component is attributed to high percentages of carbon emissions and damages the top layer of soil. Using permeable materials allows water to drain into the ground.

Discovering microclimates and then using them to your advantage is a great example of working smarter, not harder. You can extend your plant’s growing season and overall growth rate meaning your garden is healthier and lasts longer. You may also have better success in growing challenging tender plants with protection you put into action. I always recommend keeping plants in their grow pots until you fully commit to the ground location.

Placement and conditions can be a plant of two tales. Determine what plants you have or would like to grow in terms of strength, salt tolerance, moisture need, and cold and drought tolerance, to make the best planting decisions. This applies to pre-existing plants that are in your landscape. You may have some that stay alive but are not thriving or maybe not blooming. Identifying where they could receive the extra care they need will empower you to uproot them (carefully please!) and relocate them after our last frost of 2024. For more information on landscape design and incorporating microclimates elements, please visit: https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/MG086.

Candace Barone is a Master Gardener Volunteer with the Duval County Extension Service and the University of Florida/IFAS. For gardening questions, call the Duval County Extension Office at (904) 255-7450 from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and ask for a Master Gardener Volunteer.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Microclimates: How to manage the weather in your garden