‘Managed-decline Britain is growing hostile to high-earners’

Britain risks an exodus of high-earners and the next generation of young talent if Rishi Sunak fails to present a credible plan for growth, a City trading chief has warned.

Charlie White-Thomson, the chief executive of online trading platform Saxo UK which has close to a million clients, said Britain needs “hope” rather than “managed decline”.

“If we don't develop and present an attractive plan for UK PLC, we will see top talent leave this country,” he told The Telegraph.

“If this game is all about being a good client to the bond market, raising taxes, showing no growth plan, then we are in managed decline.”

He urged Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to come up with a credible plan to address NHS expenditure and stagnating productivity without simply raising taxes.

“You have an ageing population, you have tax bills going up,” he said. “If you look at the percentage of tax versus the national income, it’s at a 70-year high. The next generation looks at that and they go: ‘That’s pretty uninspiring’.”

The remarks follow scathing criticism of the Government’s tax policies from businessman James Dyson, who called them “stupid”.

Sir James Dyson warned growth has become a dirty word amid tax rises and red tape - CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images

Business groups including the Confederation of British Industry have also urged the Government not to forget about growth and give more generous investment tax breaks.

Mr White-Thomson said that, while it was good that Mr Sunak had brought stability after the disruption of Liz Truss’s Government, the Prime Minister needed to set out a vision “with more meat on the bone”.

“If you look at the Truss-Kwarteng budget, it was poorly delivered. But there were items in there which I think are worth discussing,” he said.

“For the country, it is extremely important that we retain the next talents. It's extremely important that they look out, and that they see some of the opportunities that were seen by the last generation.”

Mr White-Thomson said he was “politically agnostic” but was impressed after attending a City reception with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

“The impression I took away was that they were very focused on business,” he said.

Mr Hunt has ruled out tax cuts or giveaways at the upcoming budget next month and said that restoring the principles of sound money is the most important thing for Britain’s long-term economic success.