Management consultants ‘dreaming up’ risky ideas are wasting taxpayers’ money

Greg Clark, the Levelling Up Secretary, said consultancies 'attempting to flout the rules' should 'cease and desist' - Lorne Campbell

Management consultants have been told by the Government to stop wasting taxpayers' money by "dreaming up" risky ideas for councils to "generate quick cash".

It follows cases in which one council tried to sell thousands of beach huts to a company owned by itself, while another ploughed millions of borrowed money into solar farms.

Greg Clark, the Levelling Up Secretary, has written to consultancy firms telling them to think twice about what they propose to councils.

Mr Clark told The Telegraph: “Some councils are putting taxpayer cash at risk, and it must stop now.

“Local authorities should not be spending taxpayers’ money on expensive consultants to find ways to get out of the spirit of the rules which are there to keep money paid in council tax safe.

“Nor should private companies look to make money from councils by promoting risky practices.

“The message is clear – stop wasting council time and people’s money by dreaming up novel ideas.”

'Cease and desist'

Mr Clark said that any consultancies “attempting to flout the rules” should “cease and desist”, adding: “Otherwise, we will consider other powers at our disposal.”

Last month, The Telegraph reported that Mr Clark had closed a loophole allowing councils to sell assets in "dodgy deals" to themselves.

It torpedoed a plan by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council to sell its 3,605 beach huts to a firm owned by the local authority.

The debt-fuelled deal would have allowed the council to exchange rental income for a one-off payment of £54 million. However, locals feared it would drive up the cost of renting the huts, hit service quality and put taxpayers’ money at risk.

The scheme had been devised with the support of one of the top professional services firms.

The Levelling Up Bill passing through Parliament would give the Government more power to intervene in councils’ finances.

Councils face criticism

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council is not the only local authority which has found itself under scrutiny in relation to unusual deals and consultancy spend.

Thurrock Council used money borrowed from other councils to invest £655 million in bonds owned by Liam Kavanagh, a businessman, that were used to buy 53 solar farms.

Rockfire Investment Finance, which originally issued most of the bonds, has since dissolved, with the council now concerned about whether it will get back what it invested.

A “top-up” investment worth £138 million also appears to be unaccounted for. Last month, a tribunal heard that due diligence carried out on the investment had been commissioned by Rockfire Capital, the company marketing the bonds.

Elsewhere, Slough Council has faced criticism after a review for the Government last year highlighted “too much reliance on consultancy which is a significant strain on the revenue budget”, with £13.6 million spent on consultants in 2019-20.

A review published in June 2022 said the council had “spent some £2.8m on consultants, inexperienced in local government” devising a new organisation structure that was launched during lockdown.

The report said the plan was “totally unfit for purpose" and resulted in "whole teams being made redundant which were essential to delivery of statutory services”.