Management Resource Solutions (LON:MRS) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Management Resource Solutions PLC (LON:MRS) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Management Resource Solutions's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Management Resource Solutions had AU$14.1m of debt in December 2018, down from AU$17.7m, one year before. However, it does have AU$768.0k in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about AU$13.4m.

A Look At Management Resource Solutions's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Management Resource Solutions had liabilities of AU$35.7m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$5.08m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had AU$768.0k in cash and AU$15.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AU$24.5m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the AU$10.5m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Management Resource Solutions would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Management Resource Solutions's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.94 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 4.3 last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Notably, Management Resource Solutions made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of AU$9.7m in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Management Resource Solutions's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.