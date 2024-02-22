Manager: Airport will likely need to seek funding to expand waiting area

Feb. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Airport officials will likely need to find outside funding to expand the waiting area for passengers who have cleared security scans — a necessary step if John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County Airport ever lands additional air carriers.

The authority's TranSystems engineer, Angela Rok, said Tuesday that Darr Construction provided rough estimates that the work to expand the airport's "hold room" could cost $379,000 to $424,000.

The authority is eyeing an option that would expand the space from inside the existing terminal by using some of the space currently occupied by the luggage retrieval area.

"If the project looked like it was going to cost something more affordable, it might have been a project we could take on ourselves," Airport Manager Cory Cree said, citing a five-figure total as an example. "If it's going to be (several) hundred thousand dollars, we're going to need some help."

He said TranSystems is planning to review the estimates and the projected cost could drop some.

But the authority's next step is to research state and federal funding sources that might be available to add more "hold room" space, he said.

The idea was spurred after airport officials and their hired consultant met with a number of ultra-low-cost carriers in 2023 to try to lure one to Johnstown to provide nonstop Florida flights.

Airport officials said they've generated interest — but no commitments — from a few carriers. But the nationwide pilot shortage — something the airport is working to address at home in a partnership with St. Francis University — and the airport's lack of space for a secure waiting area are two big hurdles, Cree has said.

A larger holding area could also bolster the airport's chances to expand SkyWest Airlines' air service through more flights or larger aircraft, he added

The Richland Township airport continues to set records in enplanements — 14,266 in 2023 among 28,040 total inbound or outbound passengers through its current United Express flights to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

SkyWest's January report to the authority showed the carrier started 2024 off with more of the same. Despite several rounds of intense winter storms that cancelled some flights across the northern U.S. — Johnstown included — a total of 888 passengers departed flights from Johnstown, a 21% increase from last year's record- setting January total, figures show.

Cree said airport officials have been meeting with local college athletic programs and administrators about United Airlines programs they, college faculty and alumni groups could use to fly at special rates.

The idea was inspired in part after the North Carolina-based Campbell University basketball team flew into Johnstown for its game against the St. Francis Red Flash in late December.

Cree credited Cambria County Commissioner Thomas Chernisky for setting up meetings with staff at St. Francis, Mount Aloysius College, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. A session is also planned with Conemaugh Health System.

"We're trying to raise awareness," he said, noting that in some cases, the group air rates can be a cost-saver for area schools versus busing to another airport or driving long-distance.

They plan to continue meeting with area colleges this month.