Manager arrested for stealing medicine from assisted living center, deputies say

The manager of an assisted living center has been arrested and faces multiple charges for a burglary at the center’s campus, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to officials, Daniel E. Rampey, 67, of Statham, is a manager at Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center.

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation after they became aware of allegations of suspicious activity involving missing medications withing the last two weeks.

Allegedly surveillance video captured Rampey, on Dec. 15, leaving the center’s campus after reportedly taking an amount of a controlled substance from the unit.

TRENDING STORIES:

The campus was not occupied during the time of Rampey’s arrest, and no one was injured during the burglary.

Officials also state that Rampey is the District 116 state representative-elect. District 116 covers parts of Barrow County.

He’s been charged with unauthorized distribution or possession of a controlled substance, burglary and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials have not confirmed if Rampey is still employed with the center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080.

IN OTHER NEWS: