This Manager Called A Fake Meeting As A "Loyalty Test" For Employees, And People Are Absolutely Ripping Them To Shreds Online

I think many of us agree that upper management can make or break a workplace experience. At best, your manager is an advocate and mentor who values and prioritizes your success. At worst, they're a micromanaging nuisance on a power trip that makes every day on the clock a living hell.

"Your boss is an asshole."

Recently, a post went viral on the r/antiwork subreddit that has the internet ripping a manager to shreds for being the latter. The gist: They called a fake meeting for their employees as a "loyalty test."

According to Reddit user u/geometricsun (or OP, for Original Poster), they were "called in for an all-staff meeting at 9 a.m." and then left after 20 minutes because the manager didn't show up (a perfectly normal response).

Later on, OP and their coworkers got this email from the manager who missed the meeting:

"Today's meeting was intentional for me not to show."

"My goal was to see who was gonna step up to the plate and who was gonna by my left and right hand men."

So, let me get this straight: This manager purposely called a fake meeting and wasted their employees' time, hoping that one of them would just get up and lead the meeting themselves??? To see who should get a promotion????

I've never been a manager before, but I can confidently say that is NOT the move.

I've seen some ridiculous workplace manipulation in my day, but this one is truly nonsensical. Instead of orchestrating this weird and unnecessary "test," the manager could've just as easily told their reports about the positions opening up, gauged their interest, and talked to them one-on-one as needed. Right???

People in the comments were just as enraged, and absolutely ripped this manager apart (and rightfully so, tbh). Some straight up called out the poor management style.

"So, somebody was supposed to 'step up' and conduct a meeting on behalf of the boss without being asked to do so and without any clear idea of what the meeting was even supposed to be about? This is poor management."

—u/sirhackenslash

"The people who are willing to sit around wasting time are getting promoted, and the people who waited a reasonable time then got back to work aren't? Gee...that sounds like good business practices."

—u/FeralBottleofMtDew

"How are you and your coworkers supposed to know that's what the manager wants. No one is a telepath. Second of all, the 'manager' is supposed to be running the meeting. It is their job. Not your job. And lastly, if this person thinks they do too much, they need to DELEGATE and actually talk to people. Instead of playing these dumbass games that you're supposed to read their mind to understand."

—u/ButterscotchPast4812

Others shared their own bad manager stories, showing that this kinda thing (unfortunately) runs deep and isn't all that uncommon.

"The last gig I had, our boss did a 'loyalty test.' She left a bag of OPEN candy in PUBLIC and was shocked when people took HER candy. 'I can't trust any of you.'

Multi-billion dollar corporation is running like sh*t now basically because of a mass exodus over a bag of Reese's."

—u/DudeReallyLmao

"My manager schedules team meetings right as I’m supposed to pick my kids up from school, start dinner, pack their lunches, etc. Every meeting, I get the 'missed you at the meeting today' speech, and every meeting, I just don’t care."

—u/drinkslinger1974

Some even had some fun ideas for payback (even though OP probably wouldn't do any of these because, y'know, they don't wanna get fired).

"You should set a time and day with the manager and not show up, then copy/paste the same thing they wrote."

—u/Windows7Squad

"I would’ve sat there the whole day, getting paid for it. Oh, you want me to go back to work? No, sorry. I will wait for the boss to come and either conduct the meeting or dismiss me. Thank you."

—u/NoHeadStark

And finally, u/Embershot89 brought up this very interesting point about what "loyalty" in the workforce actually means these days.

"I don’t understand the idea of loyalty for a job. If I’m working for you and you don’t give me some kind of tenure, why should I be loyal? You can literally fire me at any time with no notice. I am loyal to my income (if it’s good enough), my family, and myself. That’s it. If you don’t give me a reason to be the way you want me to be, why would I feel that way in the first place?"