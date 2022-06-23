Manager indicted for killing tenant with machete, DA says

The manager of a South Memphis rooming house was indicted in the death of a tenant last year who was killed with a machete following an argument over parking.

Leaford Anderson was indicted on one count of second-degree murder.

Anderson is being held in the Shelby County Jail, DA said.

Investigators said Anderson and new tenant Edward Lee Brooks got into an argument the night of Sept. 17, 2021, over Brooks parking on the grass in front of the rooming house in the 1700 block of Marjorie Street.

Several hours later, at around 1:30 AM, the argument erupted again and soon became physical.

Anderson pulled a machete and struck Brooks several times in the head, face, forearms, and the left calf, DA said.

When officers arrived, they found the stab victim laying in a pool of blood, according to an affidavit.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

