Manager for Kodiak High School sports team pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor

Feb. 3—A volunteer student manager for Kodiak High School's volleyball team pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to sexually exploiting a minor.

Vince Jay Barcelon Deliguin, now 20, was arrested in May on 14 charges brought forward by the state and was indicted in federal court in September.

Deliguin created a fake profile on social media and asked a teenager he had met through his involvement with the volleyball team to send him explicit photos of themselves, according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Lisa Watson. Deliguin then used those photos to blackmail the teen by threatening to release the images if the teen did not do what Deliguin asked, the affidavit said.

Deliguin sexually assaulted the teen on several occasions before the teen alerted authorities, according to the affidavit.

He pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, and charges of coercion of a minor and possession of child pornography will be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Deliguin's attorney, Steven Wells, told Judge Ralph Beistline that he had negotiated with federal and state prosecutors on the plea agreement, which will also dismiss the state's charges against Deliguin in exchange for his guilty plea in the federal case.

Deliguin's sentence will be determined during a hearing in May.