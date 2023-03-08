Manager leaves Walmart with $135,000 cash stuffed into shopping bag, Illinois cops say

A former manager of a Walmart in northern Illinois has been arrested months after police say she stole more than $100,000 from her store, reports say.

Melissa Vanderwall, 47, was working as a night manager for a Walmart in Joliet when she left the store on Nov. 27 with $135,988 in cash, WGN reported.

She emptied money “from cash recyclers that are used to restock the store’s cash registers,” according to Patch.com. Vanderwall then “abruptly” ended her shift and exited the store with the money in a shopping bag, the news outlet reported.

Surveillance footage captured Vanderwall stealing the money and a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to WJOL.

Court records show Vanderwall was taken into custody on Tuesday, March 7. She reportedly turned herself in.

She was charged with theft and burglary and was jailed on a $100,000 bond, records show.

Joliet is about 45 miles southwest of Chicago.

Manager spent $1.5M using church’s credit card for guns, travel and cars, feds say

Bank manager steals cash directly from vault in $439,000 Missouri fraud case, feds say

Buffalo Wild Wings manager takes off from restaurant with bags of cash, Florida cops say