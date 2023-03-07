Manager of Paterson school bus companies admits using unqualified drivers

PATERSON — Henry Rhodes, the manager of two city school transportation companies, pleaded guilty Monday to charges that he put children’s safety at risk by hiring unqualified bus drivers, including some with criminal records.

Rhodes, 59, of Paterson, also admitted getting lucrative student busing contracts for the companies by giving school districts bogus information about the company’s drivers’ credentials.

“He’s relieved that the cases are behind him,” said Howard Lesnik, Rhodes’ attorney, adding that it’s been “a long time with this hanging over his head, so he’s glad to be able to move forward.”

Essex County Prosecutor's Office conducted a search warrant on A-1 Elegant Tours Inc., a school bus company, on Friday May 31, 2019 in Paterson, N.J.

The guilty plea came almost three years after the first set of charges were filed against Rhodes and Shelim Khalique, the brother of a Paterson city councilman, who is the owner of one of the companies, A-1 Elegant.

While the initial charges were pending, Rhodes admitted in his guilty plea that he engaged in the same type of driver-qualification scam with a separate company — American Star Transportation — owned by another Khalique brother, Jwel.

State investigators say that after Shelim Khalique and Rhodes were indicted in the A-1 Elegant case, the company transferred its equipment, assets and employees — including Rhodes — to American Star and continued to engage in similar misconduct.

A-1 Elegant has been linked to operating with at least 21 different names since 2005, according to a 2020 investigation published by the USA TODAY Network New Jersey.

State authorities did not disclose Rhodes’ role in the American Star probe when they announced criminal charges against Shelim and Jwel Khalique last December. Rhodes was arrested on a separate complaint related to American Star and waived his right to have his case presented to the grand jury, Lesnik said.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office conducted a search warrant on A-1 Elegant Tours Inc., a school bus company, on Friday May 31, 2019 in Paterson, N.J.

Rhodes agreed to cooperate with the state in prosecuting the other cases, Lesnik said.

The state has not disclosed the status of the pending charges against the two Khalique brothers.

Story continues

“Mr. Rhodes has acknowledged playing a leadership role at these companies that misled and defrauded school districts and put children’s lives in danger,” said Attorney General Matthew Platkin. “Now he will be held accountable for not only committing these offenses, but also continuing to engage in the same crimes even after he and his employers were charged the first time.”

Personnel files seized during the execution of a search warrant revealed that A-1 Elegant employed numerous drivers who did not have valid commercial driver’s licenses or required endorsements and had suspended licenses and/or criminal records, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The state also contended that A-1 Elegant employed bus aides with criminal records, and officials said two former A-1 Elegant bus drivers drove buses with one or more children on board while under the influence of narcotics, resulting in a bus crash in Essex County. The investigation revealed that the defendants employed over 30 drivers with criminal convictions, including a Megan’s Law registrant.

The American Star probe started in February 2022 after a River Edge police officer stopped one of its buses for running a stop sign. Investigators said the driver was found to be unlicensed and had a pending case for patronizing a prostitute.

American Star racked up more than 40 violations and more than $33,000 in fines in 2021-22, according to Paterson school district records. Many of those violations were related to drivers' operating the vehicles without insurance or other certifications and endorsements required by law.

The company also accrued 13 violations during the same time period while working under contract at Jersey City Public Schools, according to violation notices obtained by NorthJersey.com through a public information request. Many of those reports identified drivers who repeatedly were found without the proper licenses, certifications or documents, and in one instance, students were left unattended during morning drop-off and a student was injured, according to the documents.

Leading up to the plea deal, Rhodes was facing potentially more than 40 years related to the charges involving A-1 Elegant and American Star Transportation and more than $1 million in fines and restitution.

As part of the deal, Rhodes pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree conspiracy and two counts of second-degree theft by deception. Prosecutors will recommend that Rhodes serve no more than four years. He also will not owe any fines or restitution.

Rhodes is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ school bus drivers: Paterson companies used unqualified drivers