Manager pushed out of the way while trying to stop 2 suspects stealing from Gwinnett Bass Pro Shop
Two men are on the run after officials say they stole high-valued merchandise from a local sporting goods store.
Gwinnett County police said on July 2, two men entered the Bass Pro Shop on Sugarloaf Parkway.
While in the store, officials said the suspects grabbed four items valued at over $2,636 and bypassed the cash register.
According to the surveillance video, the store manager tried to stop the suspects from leaving but was pushed out of the way.
Police said the two men were seen getting into a silver Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag 2ER3281.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.
