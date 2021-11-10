Manager of Quincy addiction treatment center charged with $500,000 in insurance fraud

DEDHAM — A Quincy woman who pleaded guilty last year in two separate cases to defrauding state agencies was indicted last week on five counts related to insurance fraud.

A grand jury indicted Nicole Kasimatis, 47, of Quincy, on two counts of medical assistance fraud by a provider, one count of filing a false healthcare claim and two counts of larceny over $1,200, along with an enhancement of common and notorious thief, according to court records.

Attorney General's Office Spokeswoman Roxana Martinez-Gracias said in a press release that police arrested Kasimatis on a warrant in Plymouth on Nov. 3.

During her arraignment on Nov. 4 in Norfolk Superior Court, Judge Douglas Wilkins set her bail at $1 million with a $100,000 cash surety, according to court records. If she can pay $100,000 in cash, she will be required to wear a GPS bracelet, not travel outside of the state, be confined to her home from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., surrender her passport and not bill any public or private insurance companies.

Martinez-Gracias said in a press release that the Attorney General's Office got involved with the case following a referral from the Insurance Fraud Bureau and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Kasimatis runs the Fortitude Counseling and Recovery Center for addiction treatment in Quincy.

Norfolk District Attorney Spokesman David Traub said in an interview that prosecutors came across the insurance fraud allegations during their investigations and passed it along to the Attorney General's Office because it has a dedicated Medicaid fraud division.

A grand jury indicted Kasimatis in 2015 and 2018 for a different fraud scheme. In that case, she pleaded guilty to 15 charges and is currently on probation. Charges included public assistance fraud, larceny, document forgery and uttering a false money order.

Assistant Attorney General William Champlin said in court documents that Kasimatis filed false insurance claims with private and public health insurers between 2016 and 2021 through her company, Fortitude Counseling and Recovery Center.

Champlin said the fraudulent claims from the government insurance companies totaled $483,578.

Former patients told investigators their insurance was billed after they stopped receiving services from the company and, when they complained, Kasimatis ignored them or told them she "would take care of it," Champlin said in court documents. One patient went to five sessions but was billed for 33 sessions, he said.

Claims were filed for 113 patients using the names of two service providers who had already left her company.

Kasimatis' attorney, Scott Bradley, of West Bridgewater, did not return a request for comment and information.

Kasimatis used the money from what investigators say was insurance fraud to pay for domestic and international travel, baseball games, baseball camps for her children, weight loss services and to post bail after she was indicted in 2015 and 2018 for a different fraud scheme, Champlin said.

Judge Beverly Cannone sentenced Kasimatis in November 2020 to 36 days in jail, the amount of time she had already spent in jail before posting bond, and probation for five years. She was ordered to pay $103,000 in restitution. In that case, prosecutors said Kasimatis under-reported her income as a licensed social worker and lied about her employment to fraudulently collect benefits from the state Department of Transitional Assistance, MassHealth, the federal Social Security Administration and the state Department of Early Education and Care between Aug. 23, 2006 and April 27, 2018.

In a statement following Kasimatis' 2020 sentencing, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said his prosecutors agreed to a plea deal with no prison time because some of the stolen money would go immediately back to the state benefits program and because COVID-19 restrictions would put a trial out for another year.

