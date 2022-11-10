Manager says he was fired from Macy’s after he was stabbed 5 times by robber

The man stabbed during a robbery at the Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia in September says he was fired for violating company policy by intervening in the crime.

David Walker, who was the manager of the jewelry department, says he thought the man who was smashing jewelry cases also had a gun when he entered the store Sept. 2.

Walkers walks us through the reason why he stood up the robber and why he now feels betrayed, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

He says he hid at the first signs of a robbery and theft in the jewelry department, but he then confronted the suspect when he feared there were customers and staff close enough to him if he had a gun.

Gwinnett County police say the suspect was carrying a crowbar and a knife at the time of robbery. The suspect, 27-year-old Jose Reyes Serrato, allegedly stabbed Walker five times after Walker says he hit him to try and disarm him.

Two months later, on Tuesday, Walker said he got a phone call from a Macy’s employee to inform him that he’s been fired.

In a statement, a Macy’s spokesperson said:

“At Macy’s the safety of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority, and all incidents that put anyone at risk are taken seriously. Per our policy, we are unable to provide any additional information.”

