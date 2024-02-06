Manager of Twin Cities airport Chik-fil-A is accused of stealing more than $140,000
A Woodbury man has been indicted on charges of embezzling more than $140,000 while he was managing a Chik-fil-A restaurant at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced this week.
Timothy Michael Hill Jr., 36, was responsible for collecting and making daily cash deposits into a safe deposit box as manager of the fast-food restaurant, authorities said.
Authorities alleged that between September 2022 and October 2023, Hill allegedly pocketed some or all of the cash the store made that day.
Court documents allege that Hill used future cash receipts — that indicate the deposits were delayed — to cover the theft of more than $144,000. He allegedly spent the money on jewelry, online sports betting and the adult website Only Fans. In addition, authorities allege he also transferred thousands of dollars through CashApp to people, including several women he worked with, in exchange for personal photos and videos.
This week he was charged with five counts of wire fraud. His first appearance in U.S. District Court will be Feb. 14.
