Manager wrestles machete away from man demanding cash at Dollar General, NC cops say

A Dollar General manager stopped a machete-wielding man from robbing the store in North Carolina, police said.

A worker at the store told officers that a man armed with a machete walked into the Dollar General on Raleigh Boulevard in Rocky Mount around 2:50 p.m. Saturday and demanded cash from the register, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

The suspect couldn’t get money from the register and demanded that management open the safe, police said.

But a manager grabbed the machete in the suspect’s hands and took it away from him, according to police.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, then ran off and left the store in “an unknown direction” in a gray Pontiac Grand Prix or Dodge Stratus, police said.

Police said they’re investigating the incident and that anyone with information should contact them at 252-972-1411, Text-A-Tip or should contact Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.

No other information about the case had been released as of Monday morning.

Rocky Mount is about 60 miles east of Raleigh.

