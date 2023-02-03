The Managing Director of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG), Angus Cole, Just Bought 3.6% More Shares

Potential Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) shareholders may wish to note that the Managing Director, Angus Cole, recently bought CA$181k worth of stock, paying CA$72.50 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clairvest Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, MD & Director, Kenneth Rotman, sold CA$1.4m worth of shares at a price of CA$69.26 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (CA$73.00). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 0.4% of Kenneth Rotman's holding. Kenneth Rotman was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Kenneth Rotman was also the biggest buyer, having purchased CA$3.5m worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 51.54k shares for CA$3.5m. But they sold 29.42k shares for CA$2.0m. Overall, Clairvest Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Clairvest Group insiders own about CA$725m worth of shares (which is 65% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Clairvest Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Clairvest Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Clairvest Group. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Clairvest Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

