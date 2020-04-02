Managing High Blood Pressure During the Coronavirus Pandemic





If you have high blood pressure, you know that letting it go unchecked could be deadly, especially if you develop other cardiovascular conditions. You may have also caught wind of some recent theories suggesting that certain blood pressure drugs may increase vulnerability to COVID-19 infection. But experts from three major organizations are cautioning against unnecessarily stopping medications or switching them because of unproven coronavirus concerns.

In a joint statement issued in March, the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association and Heart Failure Society of America recommended that patients, for whom the benefits of these drugs are known, continue taking the medications. The strong advice comes amid speculation that certain blood pressure medications, called renin-angiotensin system, or RAS, blockers may increase susceptibility to COVID-19 and raise the risk of dying from the disease.

The medications, which are also referred to as renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) antagonists, or blockers, are commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure and include angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs).

Currently, the organizations note, there's no research demonstrating that taking RAS blockers improves or worsens outcomes for patients with COVID-19. But what is known is that these medications have been clearly shown to be helpful for hypertension, heart failure and ischemic heart disease -- when the heart isn't receiving enough blood -- among other uses.

Older people and individuals with chronic disease tend to be more vulnerable to COVID-19. For example, those with diabetes and heart disease may be more likely to develop a severe COVID-19 infection. Hypertension is a form of cardiovascular disease. Frequently people who have high blood pressure also have other cardiovascular conditions like atherosclerosis, or the narrowing of arteries due to plaque buildup. That increases the risk of death from various causes, including heart attack and stroke.

So clinicians emphasize that it's key to pay attention to heart health and keep blood pressure well-controlled. Having high blood pressure has even been associated with a higher rate of dying from COVID-19. Still, it's not clear whether having hypertension on its own -- without any accompanying forms of cardiovascular disease -- raises the risk of dying from COVID-19. "I just can't answer that question," says Dr. Mariell Jessup, chief science and medical officer for the American Heart Association. Nor is it clear if successfully managing hypertension, by itself, will lower one's risk of death related to the novel coronavirus.

But experts say that while more research on this subject is needed, there's broad agreement that stopping blood pressure medications isn't wise, given that uncontrolled blood pressure is proven to significantly increase cardiovascular risk and death. "You want to keep in the very best health you can possibly be in, and that means whatever medicines you're on, you continue taking those medicines," Jessup stresses.

The speculation surrounding RAS blockers and any potential impact they may have on vulnerability to COVID-19 is complex. But at its core, it relates to how SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus that causes COVID-19 -- enters the human body.

As noted in the recent joint ACC, AHA, HFSA statement: "Angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors have been shown to be the entry point into human cells for SARS-CoV-2." And some animal research has shown that RAS blockers increase the presence of these receptors. But the impact is inconsistent and there's no conclusive research that this affects how a person might respond to COVID-19.

"Importantly no one has shown an increase, by this class of medications, of the presence of ACE2 in the lungs where the coronavirus presumably interacts with ACE2 to enter the body and starts replicating," says Dr. Daniel Batlle, a professor of nephrology and hypertension at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and a kidney specialist at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. "Therefore, this lack of evidence is reassuring."

Still, there's been speculation that taking medication that increases ACE2 expression might affect how vulnerable a person is to COVID-19. Some researchers hypothesize, as laid out recently in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, that treating diabetes and hypertension with ACE2-stimulating drugs could increase the risk that a person may develop severe or fatal coronavirus infection. The researchers suggest that for patients with cardiac diseases, high blood pressure or diabetes, another type of blood pressure medication -- namely calcium channel blockers, which work via a different mechanism -- could be a suitable alternative.