How Do Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited’s (NSE:MNKALCOLTD) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we'll look at Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited (NSE:MNKALCOLTD) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Manaksia Aluminium:

0.081 = ₹111m ÷ (₹2.5b - ₹1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Manaksia Aluminium has an ROCE of 8.1%.

See our latest analysis for Manaksia Aluminium

Is Manaksia Aluminium's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Manaksia Aluminium's ROCE is meaningfully below the Metals and Mining industry average of 15%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Manaksia Aluminium compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

In our analysis, Manaksia Aluminium's ROCE appears to be 8.1%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 1.3%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Manaksia Aluminium's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:MNKALCOLTD Past Revenue and Net Income, August 6th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Given the industry it operates in, Manaksia Aluminium could be considered cyclical. If Manaksia Aluminium is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Manaksia Aluminium's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Manaksia Aluminium has total assets of ₹2.5b and current liabilities of ₹1.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 46% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Manaksia Aluminium's low ROCE is unappealing.