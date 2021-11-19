Manalapan accident sends 75-year-old man to the hospital

MANALAPAN - A township man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Arbach Lane Friday morning, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The 75-year-old was hit about 7:40 a.m. on Arbach Lane between Sheridan Road and Spruce Way, said Mark Spivey, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office.

The vehicle was driven by a 56-year-old man, also from Manalapan, authorities said.

The victim was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune after sustaining a "serious injury," Spivey said. He is currently listed in critical condition.

An investigation involving members of the Manalapan Township Police Department and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) revealed that the driver was operating an Acura MDX SUV when the collision occurred, according to Spivey.

"The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative," Spivey said. "The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation."

Authorities did not release any further information about the driver or the victim, as well as cause of the incident.

