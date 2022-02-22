Manalapan man accused of swindling 10 investors out of more than $175K

FREEHOLD – A Manalapan man has been charged with swindling more than $175,000 from 10 victims who trusted him to invest their money.

Jeffrey Loretta, 60, drew one count of theft and 10 counts of misapplication of entrusted property, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

The ten alleged victims gave Loretta a little more than a half million dollars in total between January 2020 and February 2021 for him to invest on their behalf, according to an investigation by the Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Unit of the prosecutor's office.

Loretta gave false gains figures to several victims to get them to invest more money, Linskey said.

Loretta lost $200,000 in bad investments and spent more than $175,000 on himself, taking out thousands in ATM withdrawals and making checks out to himself, the prosecutor said.

Loretta turned himself in Friday and was released pending a future court date.

Like the theft, two of those 10 misapplication counts are second-degree crimes because of the amount allegedly stolen. The other seven counts are third-degree crimes.

If there's a conviction, Loretta could face a maximum prison term of 10 years on the second-degree counts and five years on the third-degree crimes.

Attorney information for Loretta was not immediately available.

