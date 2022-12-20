Manalapan man found shot dead in Mercer County park

HOPEWELL - A Manalapan man was fatally shot Saturday night in Hopewell Township, according to authorities.

At around 7 p.m., Hopewell police responded to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, Casey A. DeBlasio, a spokesperson for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, said in a news release. When they arrived, officers found a white Mercedes C300 on a trail with a man slumped over in the driver's seat.

The victim — later identified as Philip Urban, 20, of Manalapan — was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, DeBlasio said. He was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound shortly after.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Urban had gone to meet an acquaintance at the preserve and was shot at some point during the encounter, according to DeBlasio. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Changes in health care:RWJBarnabas closes $8M Fort Monmouth deal, Tinton Falls health campus coming

Anyone with information should contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force as (609) 989-6406 or the Hopewell Township Police Department at (609) 737-3100, ext. 5740. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Philip Urban found shot dead in Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve