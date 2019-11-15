Is Manappuram Finance Limited's (NSE:MANAPPURAM) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Vazhappully Nandakumar became the CEO of Manappuram Finance Limited (NSE:MANAPPURAM) in 2012. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Vazhappully Nandakumar's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Manappuram Finance Limited is worth ₹138b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as ₹124m for the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹66m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹72b to ₹231b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was ₹44m.

It would therefore appear that Manappuram Finance Limited pays Vazhappully Nandakumar more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Manappuram Finance has changed over time.

Is Manappuram Finance Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Manappuram Finance Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 17% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 24% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Manappuram Finance Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 122% over three years, Manappuram Finance Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Manappuram Finance Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Manappuram Finance shares with their own money (free access).

