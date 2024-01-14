Manassas City Police: Person shot, no threat to community

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Manassas City Police said a person was shot in Manassas on Sunday afternoon.

There was a high police presence at Diggs Rd. near the intersection of Burton Parish Court at about 4:45 p.m.

There, police say a person was shot and suffering from an extremity wound. They were taken to a local hospital.

Police said they believed the shooting to be an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community.

