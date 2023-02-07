Manatee Administrator Scott Hopes suddenly departs top county government job

After serving as the leader of Manatee government operations for less than two years, County Administrator Scott Hopes resigned on Tuesday and suddenly walked away from the top job.

The Manatee Board of County Commissioners called an emergency meeting to approve a separation agreement and install Lee Washington, a department leader, as the acting county administrator.

Hopes’ resignation is effective immediately.

Hopes, who became the county’s executive officer in April 2021, thanked the board for the opportunity to serve as the leader of Manatee County’s 2,200-employee workforce.

Hopes and county officials did not immediately provide a reason for the departure.

“I do want to thank the board for the opportunity to serve the people of Manatee County in this capacity. Our team has accomplished a majority of what the board wanted us to accomplish,” Hopes said.

In a joint statement on behalf of Manatee County, government officials thanked Hopes for his contributions.

“We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the accomplishments of Dr. Scott Hopes — our most recent county administrator — and to recognize his longstanding commitment and service to the citizens of Manatee County,” the statement read. “His contributions to Manatee County have been integral to the important advances that the county has made.”

Commissioners also showered Hopes with praise, complimenting his leadership during the Piney Point crisis and Hurricane Ian, and administering the changes board members wanted to see in how the government operates.

“You led the turnaround. We said we wanted to change the culture in Manatee County, and we could not have done that without you,” Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge told Hopes.

“At the end of the day, you were the right person for the job at the time,” added Commissioner George Kruse. “You were a wartime general. You’re somebody who came in and knew you were going to take the slings and the arrows and in a number of cases, you stood in front of us and took the hits so we wouldn’t have to.”

While county officials did not immediately provide details about why Hopes resigned from the county with little notice, board members hinted at a future in public service for Hopes.

Before joining Manatee County government, Hopes was a Manatee County School Board member from 2018 to 2021.

Washington, who previously served as the director of Community & Veterans Services, said he looks forward to steering the county in his interim role.

“I can’t say enough how much I thank you for your confidence,” Washington told board members.

Commissioners did not discuss how long Washington would serve in an interim capacity or whether the county would begin an official search for a permanent county administrator.