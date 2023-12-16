Manatee Co. man indicted for first-degree murder pleads not guilty

A Manatee County man indicted in the murder of his mother, Patty Matejcek, and her boyfriend, Sean Harrison, appeared in court on Friday for an arraignment hearing. On Thursday, the ABC Action News I-Team reported that Patty's sister, Krista Kale, warned the State Attorney's Office that her nephew, Thomas Matejcek, could kill someone if he was let out of jail, where he was being held for an attack on Patty and Sean that happened in May. He was charged with burglary with assault in that case and deemed incompetent. He was on conditional release from jail when he was arrested in the deaths of Patty and Sean.

View comments