Manatee Community Foundation appoints longtime community leader as executive director

Manatee Community Foundation appoints executive director

Veronica Thames, former senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, has been appointed executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation, the board of directors announced.

Thames will lead the organization in creating and executing initiatives built to have a lasting impact in Manatee County and beyond. At Gulf Coast, Thames played a key role in the expansion of operations since 2018, including the opening of the Sarasota Philanthropy Center.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be a driver of positive impact in my own backyard and around so many of my community friends,” Thames said. “Manatee is experiencing unprecedented growth ... I hope to open doors to collaboration that must exist between philanthropists, government officials, community and nonprofit partners, and county residents.”

Thames also previously served as vice president of human resources at Blake Medical Center Healthcare Corporation of America.

“Veronica’s entrepreneurial, fresh, and strategic perspective will propel our organization forward,” board chair Robert Turner said. “Her commitment and passion have been influenced by her experience and we look forward to her contributions as a trusted ambassador, all for the benefit of the community we are proud to serve.”

Israeli-born scholar named new rabbi at Kol HaNeshama

Rabbi Sigal Brier has been named the new rabbi of Congregation Kol HaNeshama in Sarasota, succeeding Interim Rabbi Carl Astor and Rabbi Emerita Jennifer Singer, the congregation’s first full-time rabbi.

Brier comes to Kol HaNeshama, 3145 Southgate Circle, with years of experience as a congregational rabbi. She is an Israeli-born scholar, spiritual mentor, teacher, and artist whose background includes training in psychology, religion, art, music, yoga, and meditation. Brier has been featured on CBS "Sunday Morning" and National Public Radio.

“I’m looking forward to working with members at the Kol HaNeshama community and others in the Sarasota area, starting in July, and grow a Jewish spiritual home together,” said Brier, who was ordained at the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College and holds master’s degrees in organizational psychology and Jewish studies. Visit khsarasota.org.

Accomplished musician appointed Venice Chorale's artistic director

Brent Douglas of St. Petersburg, an accomplished conductor with an extensive background in symphonic, operatic and choral genres, has been appointed artistic director for The Venice Chorale.

Douglas's career includes collaborations with the London Classical Players, Berlin Sinfonietta, and National Women's Chorus of Cuba. He was Director of Orchestra and Chorus at Eckerd College for nine years and assistant conductor for the Tampa Bay Symphony. He has conducted performances at prominent festivals and events, including the Mediterranean Opera Studio and Festival in Sicily, the Vienna Summer Music Festival, and The Venice Symphony.

Douglas, a pianist, harpsichordist and organist, also will oversee The Venice Chorale’s Apprentice Program for high school students. The 2023-24 concert season will kick off on Dec. 12 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.

Around and about ...

Gardeners Out East Garden Club of Lakewood Ranch is hosting a book signing event with HGTV “Curb Appeal” and “Curb Appeal Xtreme” host John Gidding on July 15 at at 4 p.m. at Robert Toale and Sons Celebration of Life Center, 4310 Solutions Lane, Lakewood Ranch. Gidding will talk about native planting and will be signing copies of his new book “At Home with Nature: A Guide to Sustainable, Natural Landscaping.” Tickets at eventbrite; info at gardenersouteast.com.

· The Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, will celebrate the reopening of its Venice Thrift Store on July 9 starting at 9 a.m. The store (656 Tamiami Trail), which helps fund animal shelter programs and services, has been expanded and “is much more than a fresh coat of paint," regional manager Dakota Koel said. Info: humane.org; 941‐480‐9811.

· The Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th St., Sarasota, is taking part in “Empty the Shelters,” a nationwide reduced-fee adoption event, now through July 31. Pets will be available for adoption for $25 or less. The initiative is sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation and MetLife Pet Insurance. Visit hssc.org.

· DreamLarge and the Rosemary Art & Design District (RADD) in Sarasota will host a free BBQ Bash & BLVD Bike Ride on July 13 in Rosemary Park, 1386 Blvd. of the Arts. The bike ride will be led by Bill Waddill, COO of the Bay Park Conservancy, and will begin at 6 p.m. Info and registration: eventbrite.com/e/blvd-bike-rides-tickets-602688998017.

· The Literacy Council of Sarasota is seeking volunteers to help adults improve their English communication and literacy skills. No experience is required. Training begins July 10 at the Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center, Bldg J, 1750 17th St., in Sarasota. Information and registration: LCS program director Susan Bergstrom at 941-955-0421 or sbergstrom@sarasotaliteracy.org.

· Diversity: The Voices of Sarasota, an LGBTQ+ chorus, will hold open rehearsals starting Aug. 29 for the 2023-24 season, including performances in December at the Living Nativity at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice and in January at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Venice. Visit diversitysarasota.org.

