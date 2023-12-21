Manatee count hits record-breaking total at Blue Spring State Park. Here's how to see them

This week’s cold temperatures drew a record-setting number of manatees to Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, which logged a record daily count of 741 on Thursday morning, according to park rangers.

That eclipses the park’s previous record daily count of 729 manatees, set on Jan. 17, 2023. The previous high was 721, logged on Jan. 29, 2022. This week, it also represents an increase over Wednesday’s count of 685.

Manatees enjoy the 72-degree waters at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

On Thursday, representatives of Friends of Blue Spring State Park and Save the Manatee Club were slated to be at the park offering manatee merchandise and manatee adoptions, according to the Blue Spring State Park Facebook page.

With forecasts that call for warmer temperatures, it’s hard to predict how many of the creatures will remain in the 72-degree spring waters through the weekend, but the park will be open from 8 a.m.-sundown throughout the holiday weekend, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here’s what you need to know about manatees and how to see them at Blue Spring:

Why do manatees flock to Blue Spring?

The spring run is federally protected and closed to recreation during manatee season, which runs from mid-November to March, as the marine mammals flock to the 72-degree waters when temperatures drop.

Blue Spring State Park logged a record-setting daily count of 741 manatees on Thursday. The park will be open daily through the holiday weekend, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The St. John's River was a chilly 61.7 degrees on Wednesday, according to Save the Manatee Club, but manatees can swim into the river for short periods during cold weather to feed.

How cold is it expected to get this weekend?

Nighttime lows are forecast to dip to 57 degrees on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Nighttime lows are expected to be in the low 60s through Christmas. Inland areas could be a bit colder.

What are tips for visiting the park to see manatees?

Blue Spring State Park, 2100 W. French Ave. in Orange City, is open from 8 a.m.-sundown daily.

Admission at the gate is $4 for single-occupant vehicle, $6 for per vehicle of 2-8 people, $2 for pedestrians, bicyclists.

In case you missed it: Blue Spring State Park sets single-day manatee record in Orange City

If the park reaches capacity during winter manatee season, it remains open to visitors on a one-in, one-out basis. Biggest crowds typically arrive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when waits can range from 30 minutes to 2 hours, depending on the day.

Manatees have flocked this week to Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, where a record-setting 741 of them were counted on Thursday morning.

On weekends, rangers advise that it’s best to arrive before 10 a.m. or later in the day, between 2 and 3 p.m. It usually takes about 30 to 90 minutes to view the manatees.

Visit floridastateparks.org for more Blue Spring information.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Manatee count sets record on Blue Spring State Park in Orange City