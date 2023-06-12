Manatee County’s 2024 budget is the largest ever. Where are your tax dollars going?

Manatee County officials unveiled a $2.1 billion 2023-24 budget with a continued focus on upgrading local roadways, retaining employees and improving recreational spaces.

In the first budget meeting of the year, county finance officials explained that Manatee’s largest-ever budget looks to strike the balance between improving quality of life and bracing for unknown impacts to the county’s revenue stream. Over the next few months, board members will continue to discuss and tweak the budget in public meetings.

As the population has rapidly increased over the years, so has the county’s budget, which is largely funded by property taxes. Manatee County’s population could surpass 500,000 residents within the next 20 years.

Acting County Administrator Lee Washington gave a brief overview of the budget to the Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday morning, highlighting investments in salary pay, public safety and parks. Staff have not recommended a tax rate increase this year, but payments could still go up.

Due to an estimated 17.5% annual increase in home values across the county, property tax payments are expected to increase for residents. Homesteaded properties are capped at 3%, but that restriction does not apply to apartment complexes, second homes and rental properties.

Based on the proposed 6.2326 tax rate, the owner of a Manatee County home worth about $325,000 can expect to pay roughly $2,025 in property taxes this year. Additional taxes are paid to the local school district and municipalities, and tax discounts are available for homesteaded properties.

Manatee County’s $2.1 billion total budget comes in at about $200,00 higher than last year’s budget.

According to Washington, budget priorities include:

Transportation: $492.5 million for road expansion, intersection improvements and new sidewalks

Sports and Leisure: $89.2 million for improved park facilities, including shade structures at several county parks

Buildings: $66.1 million for the Convention Center, county parking garage, Rocky Bluff Library and other county facilities

Several county-run departments are seeing budget increases this year, as well. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, which stands to receive an extra $18.6 million compared to last year, remains the county’s most expensive department at $190 million.

The county budget also includes money to pay for the sheriff office’s new property evidence building and fleet facility.

Manatee County’s Public Safety Department is set to receive a $23.1 million budget, including funding to hire eight EMTS at the Parrish EMS station, three animal welfare officers and two code enforcement officers.

Pointing to rising everyday costs and a competitive job market, government officials are also committing nearly $9 million to cover the cost of 5% salary increases for all county staff.

“From roadway enhancements to expansion and upgrades in our parks, preserves and recreation centers, to the continued investment in our employees, citizens and visitors, it is our commitment to continue to create a positive impact in our county that will endure for generations,” Washington said in a budget highlight video.

New Florida laws could affect Manatee budget

Sheila McLean, the county’s chief financial officer, predicted “serious implications” from incoming laws recently approved by the Florida Legislature. The bills could reduce the money the county receives from property and sales taxes.

“There’s only enough money to go around, but the economy is reacting in different ways and we don’t know what’s going to happen,” McLean said. “We’re trying to be conservative in the short term.”

According to McLean, the county budget is preparing for that uncertainty with $745 million in reserves.

The next public budget meeting will be held 9 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. The budget is expected to be finalized Sept. 19. For more information, visit www.MyManatee.org/Budget.