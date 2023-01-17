Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse to face trial in February on DUI

A file photo of George Kruse.

Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse will be on trial next month to dispute a driving under the influence charge from the 12th Judicial District State Attorney's Office.

The incident became public after public records and body camera footage revealed the commissioner was under investigation for a possible DUI following a traffic accident on April 20 where he crashed his truck into a tree.

The responding Manatee County Sheriff's Office lieutenant did not conduct a field sobriety test, despite stating multiple times on body camera footage that he suspected Kruse was intoxicated. Lt. Nicholas Pruitt also told Kruse's wife that he was aware Kruse is a public official.

Previously:Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse pleads not guilty in DUI case

More:Details about day that led to DUI case against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse

And:DUI charge to be filed against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse

The case is set for trial starting Feb. 6, but a hearing was held Thursday to discuss whether or not statements made by Kruse at the time of the accident admitting that he was driving the truck to the lieutenant would be admitted in court. Attorney Jeffrey A. Haynes argued that Pruitt never indicated Kruse was under investigation nor read him Miranda warnings.

Prosecuting attorney Darlene Ragoonanan argued that the motion should be denied because Kruse provided contradictory accounts of the accident to Pruitt and his insurance company, bringing into question his truthfulness.

Judge Erika N. Quartermaine is expected to announce a decision on the motion on Wednesday.

Public records list 11 different witnesses that have been subpoenaed for the trial, including notable names like local developer Carlos Beruff and Manatee County Records Manager Deborah Scaccianoce.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse to face trial in February