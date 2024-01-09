Manatee County declares state of emergency ahead of severe storm with flooding threat

Manatee County leaders have declared a local state of emergency ahead of a severe storm that is predicted to impact Southwest Florida and the eastern United States on Tuesday.

The storm is expected to bring high winds, coastal flooding and a possibility of tornadoes to the Bradenton area.

State of emergency declarations allow local governments to access extra resources and activate special services during severe weather. Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center will go into a Level 2, or partial activation on Tuesday, officials said.

“It’s important for all of us to monitor this storm and prepare for possible impacts,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske said in a news release. “Timing, direction and intensity forecasts are pointing to significant effects in our area.”

Shelters have not been opened for the storm.

Watches and warnings in effect for Manatee County

The following watches and warnings are in effect for the storm, according to the National Weather Service:

A tornado watch is in effect for Manatee County until 9 p.m. Tuesday, as well as Sarasota, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. A watch means tornadoes are possible in the area.

A coastal flood warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Forecasters say “significant coastal flooding” is expected for coastal Manatee County, as well as Pinellas, coastal Hillsborough, and coastal Sarasota counties.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Sandbags available

Sandbags are being made available at the following locations:

Manatee Beach, 400 Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach

Coquina Beach, 1465 Gulf Drive South in Bradenton Beach

Manatee County Utilities Building, 66th Street West in Bradenton

You must bring your own shovel, Manatee County officials said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Sandbags are also being provided door-to-door to Rubonia area residents, the county said.

“If you or someone you know has physical limitations and live in an area that was affected by either Tropical Storm Idalia or last month’s flooding, please feel free to reach out to Manatee 3-1-1 for assistance,” the county said.

A map of sandbag locations is available at MyManatee.org/sandbags.

County asks residents to report damage

County leaders also encouraged residents and business owners who experience damage from the storm to report it at MyManatee.org/reportdamage.

“The reporting allows Manatee residents and business owners to enter information, including images, into an online form which will help us to quickly assess and pinpoint areas of damage in real-time,” Manatee County Administrator Charlie Bishop said in the news release.