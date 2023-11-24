Manatee County deputies looking for missing, endangered man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered man.

Juan Ramon Paz, 34, was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3900 block of 3rd Avenue Drive East in Palmetto, deputies said.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants. Paz is 5’7″ and 150 pounds, according to deputies.

Paz drives a black 2019 Mitsubishi with Florida license plate 46BZJP.

His friends believe he may be a danger to himself, according to deputies.

