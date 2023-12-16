Manatee County deputies search for missing teen who said he wanted to hurt himself

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old who said he wanted to hurt himself.

Andres Felipe Lopez Triana, 16, was last seen Thursday in the 4200 block of 52nd Place West in the Bradenton area wearing black pants and a black jacket, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Triana told his family via phone on Friday that he wanted to harm himself, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

