Manatee County detectives investigate fatal shooting at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier

Staff Report
·1 min read
The South Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier in 2011.
The South Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier in 2011.

Manatee County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide that reportedly occurred at 5:15 p.m. Friday at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier.

According to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a witness reported hearing several gunshots and then saw a vehicle drive away.

Deputies responded and found a male inside a parked vehicle, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. His identity is still being confirmed.

Detectives are actively following several leads and looking for unknown suspects who fled the area in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Shooting in Sarasota: leaves three people injured, police say

Shot by two deputies: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office releases 911 audio after man shot by two deputies

No other details have been released other than detectives believe this was a targeted attack and not a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634 -TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Shooting at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier being investigated

Recommended Stories