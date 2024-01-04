Manatee County Distinguished Citizen award honors Bradenton husband and wife team

For the second consecutive year, a husband-and-wife team has been honored as the Manatee River Fair Association’s Distinguished Citizens of the Year.

Kaye and Allen Butler, who have donated over 40 years to helping Manatee County nonprofit and other organizations, were surprised to receive the honor Thursday in Veterans Hall at the Manatee County Fairgrounds.

But not as surprised as when they turned from the dais and saw that family members from as far away as Seattle and New Jersey had quietly arrived in town and were standing at the back of the stage.

“That was the biggest surprise,” Allen Butler said.

Allen Butler joined the Bradenton Kiwanis Club in 1974, served as president in 1983 and served on the board from 1981 to 1985. He served as chairman of the Kiwanis Club’s investment committee after the club’s trailer park was sold, overseeing investment and distribution policies.

He was a member of the Boys Club as a youth and joined the board of trustees in 1976, remaining active on the board for 40 years. In 1992, he helped create the Boys and Girls Club Foundation and served as chair of the investment committee.

Kaye Butler was a member of local nonprofit Entre Nous for eight years and served as president for 2003-2004. She was deeply involved with fundraising and with the scholarship committee.

She served on the board of St. Stephens Episcopal School from 1997-1999 and chaired a capital fundraising committee to provide funding for a new high school building.

The Butlers are long-time members of the First Presbyterian Church, serving as elders, trustees and Sunday school teachers.

“In conclusion, many will donate time and money, but this couple and took it a step further and invested their efforts in endowing and building financial structures that will benefit these organizations well into the future,” said Jon Neuhauser, fair treasurer, who presented the distinguished citizen award.

Kaye Butler said that she and her husband had just returned from Princeton, New Jersey, visiting family members there, both of whom quietly showed up for the distinguished citizen award.

“It’s a total shock to me,” Kaye Butler said. “I thought we were coming to honor some good friends of ours.”

Thursday’s presentation was during the 70th annual VIP Luncheon.

Last year’s winners were Popi and Manny Ameres. They are the founders of the Popi’s restaurant chain in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.

A list of winners dating back to 1956 can be found on the Fair’s website.

The award recognizes individuals who have “made significant and meritorious contributions to Manatee County in the way of volunteer community service.”

Remembering past fair officials

Fair officials also said farewell to two longtime members of the fair family who died in 2023.

Ellen Rowena Meade, a former Miss Florida who directed and produced the Miss Manatee pageant at the fair for 40 years, starting in 1982, was remembered for her beauty, grace and the helping hand she extended to young girls and women for four decades.

Fair officials also remembered Wylene Rickly, wife of former fair director Bill Rickly. She continued to volunteer at the fair office after her husband’s death and came to be known as the “fair mom.”

Danny Alfonso, fair manager, said Wylene was known for watching over the welfare of fair workers and would urge them to take a break.

“You need to eat something,” Wylene would say when she noticed someone getting too caught up in their work.

The theme of this year’s fair is “Fun in the Air at the Manatee County Fair.” The first day of the fair is Thursday, Jan. 11.

What to know about the fair

More than 100,000 people attend the county fair annually for the livestock shows, petting zoo, camel rides, circus performers, pig racing, midway rides, fair food and more.

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 21

At the gate tickets: Adults 13 and older, $10; active duty military, $6; children ages 6-12, $6. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Parking near the fair is available in several locations for $10.

Online tickets: adult admission tickets are available at www.ManateeCountyFair.com at a $1.50 discount per person. Click on the “buy tickets” button at the top of the page. (An individual ticket price is $8 and a 50-cent-per-ticket fee is added at checkout.) The discounted tickets are available through Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Main stage entertainment:

▪ Thursday, Jan. 11, hometown bluegrass band Highway 41 South plays at 7 and 9 p.m.

▪ Friday, Jan. 12, at 7 and 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3, 6 and 8 p.m. country and gospel’s Carolina the Band will perform.

▪ On Sunday, Jan. 14, Bayside Worship opens at 6:30 p.m. before contemporary Christian artist Micah Tyler takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

▪ The 301 Travelers bring their rocking country sound on both Monday, Jan. 15, at 3, 5 and 9 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

▪ Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts play on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

▪ Nashville’s own Rockland Road takes the main stage on Friday, Jan. 19 at 7 and 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3, 6 & 9 p.m.