Manatee County is getting a third Target store. What we know about development so far

A nearly 150,000-square-foot Target store is planned at the Market Place at Heritage Harbour shopping center, according to paperwork filed this month with Manatee County Development Services.

The proposed Target at 725 Lighthouse Drive, next door to Costco, would be one of the company’s larger-than-average stores. Target’s latest store is planned on the northeast corner of the State Road 64 and Interstate 75 intersection.

“Across much of the country, our typical Target stores average about 125,000 square feet; however, we’ve built the capabilities to open and operate stores in spaces of any size — from dense urban areas to sprawling suburbs to college campuses,” the company says on its web page.

The value of the 149,214-square-foot Target store is listed as $20.6 million, according to the permit application. A construction timeline and an opening date for the new Target location have not been announced.

Marketplace at Heritage Harbour is being developed by Edgewood Properties of Piscataway, New Jersey.

The concept plan map on Edgewood Properties’ web page also shows that leases are pending there for a 40,000-square-foot market, a 62,996-square-foot sporting goods store and a 55,000-square-foot arts and crafts store.

Third Target store coming to Manatee County

Also shown are pending leases for a 3,900-square-foot breakfast/brunch cafe, a 2,800-square-foot Chinese restaurant, a 7,182-square-foot restaurant/wine bar and a 5,400-square-foot casual steakhouse.

Miller’s Ale House opened in November at 7175 State Road 64 E.

Site work was underway Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at 725 Lighthouse Drive, Heritage Harbour, next to a Costco store, for a planned Target store. The new Bradenton Target would be the third in Manatee County.

Contacted by phone at Edgewood Properties, a representative declined to comment on what businesses might be coming to Market Place at Heritage Harbour.

But John Musson, a Heritage Harbour resident, said it’s clear that new retail is breaking out in his community.

“It’s underway. They’ve got the shovels in the ground,” Musson said of Target.

“If it’s anything like Costco or Miller’s, once they level the ground, within a year there’s a store there,” Musson said.

The Bradenton Costco store opened in August 2019.

Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its planned Bradenton stores this week.

Another Target still planned in Bradenton

Target also has plans to open a store at 7350 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, in space formerly occupied by Kmart. The West Bradenton store would measure about 49,000 square feet.

But Target has offered little information on the West Bradenton store since confirming plans for the former Kmart space in September 2020. As of Tuesday morning, the storefront appears near completion with its trademark red paint job, but the company has not announced an opening date.

“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share — including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date,” a Target spokesperson typically says in an email when the Bradenton Herald asks about the planned store.

Other Bradenton-area Target stores

The only Target store in Manatee County at present is at 6150 14th St. W., in Bayshore Gardens.

There is also a Super Target at 101 N. Cattlemen Road in the University Town Center shopping district, just south of the Manatee County line.

When that Super Target opened in 2006, John Corrigan, district manager for Target, offered a look ahead: “This will be the first Super Target, but not the last for Sarasota and Manatee counties.”

Target was founded in 1962 and has 1,956 stores in the United States. The company opened 21 new stores last year.