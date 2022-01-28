Manatee County jail food service employee, 3 inmates arrested in contraband scheme

A food services crew leader and three inmates at the Manatee County Jail have been arrested on charges related to narcotics being brought into the facility, Sheriff Rick Welll said in a news release.

Gretchen Rupprecht, 64, faces two counts of introduction of contraband. The sheriff did not specify the inmates or their charges.

On Jan. 23, team of deputies and a K-9 searched jail cells and found drugs in two cells. Rupprecht, a food services crew leader, “was associated with one of the inmates involved,” Wells said in the release.

Rupprecht was arrested Friday morning, Wells said, and during an interview with investigators she allegedly acknowledged her involvement in a scheme to bring contraband into the jail.

Rupprecht had been hired in June 2020, and was fired after her arrest.

Both a criminal and internal investigation are under way, the sheriff said.

Wells is holding a press conference about the arrest at 1 p.m., and this story will update with more information.