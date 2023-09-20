Manatee County judge denies motion to dismiss case against former Florida ballerina

Ashley Benefield is accused of killing her estranged husband, Doug Benefield, and is attempting to have the case dismissed under Florida's Stand Your Ground law. The two-day hearing on the justifiable use of force immunity defense concluded July 7 at the Manatee County Judicial Center in Bradenton.

A Manatee County judge has denied a motion to dismiss a case against a former ballerina accused of killing her estranged husband almost two months after she appeared in court for a Stand Your Ground hearing.

Ashley Benefield, 31, was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree with a firearm in November 2020, a little over a month after investigators responded to a call from a neighbor who said Ashley Benefield had told him she'd been attacked by her husband, Doug Benefield, and that she had shot him, according to an affidavit.

During a hearing in July, Assistant State Attorneys Suzanne O'Donnell and Rebecca Freel, and Ashley Benefield's defense attorney, Neil Taylor, argued whether or not Ashley Benefield's actions the night she fired a gun at Doug Benefield were self-defense.

In February, Ashley Benefield filed a motion to dismiss the case and requested a declaration of immunity, claiming she fired the gun because she feared for her life. The motion placed the burden on assistant state attorneys O'Donnell and Freel to prove through clear and convincing evidence that Ashley Benefield did not act in self-defense.

Under Florida's Stand Your Ground Law, a person is "justified in using or threatening to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that using or threatening to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony.”

The individual also is not required to try to run away first before firing the gun, and this doesn't apply if the person is engaged in a form of criminal activity when defending themselves.

12th Judicial Circuit Judge Matt Whyte speaks to attorneys during the hearing. Ashley Benefield is accused of killing her estranged husband, Doug Benefield, and is attempting to have the case dismissed under Florida's Stand Your Ground law. The hearing on the justifiable use of force immunity defense began July 6 at the Manatee County Judicial Center in Bradenton.

Circuit Court Judge Stephen Whyte's 27-page order states O'Donnell and Freel proved through clear and convincing evidence that Ashley Benefield "is not entitled to court-ordered immunity from prosecution" thus denying the motion to dismiss.

Whyte said considering the totality of the evidence presented during the hearing showed that the state proved Doug Benefield's homicide wasn't a "singular act of necessary self-defense but was instead the culmination of a lengthy, concerted effort" by Ashley Benefield.

"When the defendant's efforts to enlist the assistance of law enforcement, child protective services, and the judicial system failed, she took matters into her own hands, as she told Dr. Broeder she would," the order states.

Whyte further states that when considering the text messages between Ashley and Doug Benefield leading up to Sept. 27, 2020 — the day of the shooting — a reasonably cautious and prudent person under the same or similar circumstances wouldn't have perceived the texts as being so dangerous that they would need to use deadly force.

The order highlights that after the state rested its case, Ashley Benefield did not testify before the judge, nor were any witnesses called on her behalf, with the defense solely relying on allegations in her motion and further attachments to be used as evidence.

