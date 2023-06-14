Manatee County jury convicts man who fled to South America, bringing closure to 2013 case

Almost 10 years after a local woman was found dead in her apartment, a jury has convicted her ex-boyfriend who fled to South America and was extradited back to the United States in 2019.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced that Andres Mauricio Collazos, 34, was convicted by a jury of murder in the second degree on June 9 in connection to 30-year-old Jazmin Catano's death.

The maximum possible sentence is life in prison, however, because Collazos had to be extradited from South America in 2019, the U.S. government was "forced to forego the imposition of a life sentence," according to the news release. The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is 25 years in prison. Collazos is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 9.

"We are pleased with the jury's verdict holding the defendant responsible for his heartless actions," said Assistant State Attorney Charlie Lawrence, the lead prosecutor in the case. "The defendant's futile attempt to evade prosecution served as further proof of his guilt. Jazmin Catano and her family have finally obtained justice and long-awaited closure for her senseless murder."

Manatee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call on June 23, 2013, to the Coral Club complex in the 5900 block of 36th Street West after Catano was found by her ex-husband who was dropping off one of their two children, according to previous Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporting.

The ex-husband called the sheriff's office after he found evidence of a crime when he entered the home after no one answered the door. Sheriff deputies found Catano's body in the bedroom with evident signs of trauma, according to previous reporting.

Jazmin Catano, 30, was found dead in her Coral Club complex apartments by her ex-husband in June 2013. Catano's ex-boyfriend, Andres Mauricio Collazos, 34, was convicted by a jury of murder in the second degree on June 9, 2023, in connection to her death.

The news release from Brodsky's office said that Catano was struck in the back of the head four times and fatally shot in the back. Collazos' fingerprint was found in Catano's blood at the scene, the news release stated.

Collazos was named a person of interest after detectives learned he'd flown from Fort Lauderdale to Columbia, his home country, following the discovery of Catano's body. When detectives found Collazos' car at the Ft. Lauderdale airport, they discovered Catano's blood on the steering wheel, according to the news release.

Collazos and Catano had broken off their year-long relationship — which started in 2012 after Catano separated from her husband — about three to four weeks before the murder. After the breakup, Catano moved into an apartment at the Coral Club complex.

Following reports about Catano's death, the Herald-Tribune reported a former girlfriend of Collazos had filed a second petition asking the Sarasota County court for a restraining order against him, calling him a "dangerous person."

The woman said she'd met Collazos in 2007 and the two had a daughter together, according to previous reporting. However, in 2010, she claimed Collazos put a gun to her neck and said "vulgar" words in front of their child. When she tried to move out, she wrote he reacted violently and threatened to kill her.

The court denied her petition siting there were insufficient facts regarding acts of violence or "imminent threat of violence."

There were no reports of domestic incidents filed between Catano and Collazos, who did not have arrest records in Manatee or Sarasota counties, according to previous reporting.

When Collazos learned there was a warrant for his arrest while in Columbia, he fled to Venezuela, according to previous reporting. He was arrested by the FBI and Colombian National Police in July 2017 and held in a Columbian jail until he was extradited in 2019 to Manatee County.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Man found guilty of murder in 2013 Manatee killing of ex-girlfriend