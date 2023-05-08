Manatee County man convicted, sentenced in connection to deaths of woman, 8-month-old son

A Manatee County man was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and arson in connection to the deaths of a mother and her 8-month-old son in 2017, according to officials with the 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office.

Larry Bernard Williams, 25, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the murders of Diamond Shelman and her son, Jeremiah, according to the news release. A future sentencing date will be set for the arson charge.

Previous reporting by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune stated that Shelman was stabbed to death and their infant son "was found on the floor of a bedroom in the apartment unconscious and later died of suspected smoke inhalation."

At the time of the incident, Shelman and Williams were not a couple as Williams was living with another woman with whom he shared an infant child, according to the news release. During the course of the trial, evidence showed that Williams and this woman were in the process of breaking up in part due to Williams' relationship with Shelman and her son.

Five days prior to the incident, Williams tried to reassure the woman over text that she wouldn't have to hear about Shelman and the other baby, according to the news release. At one point during the conversation, Williams told the woman to look for a gas can.

"At the time, the woman had no reason to believe these text messages were anything other than a rant or that they foretold what he would do in five days," the release states.

What happened back in 2017?

In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, a firefighter driving on 14th Street West saw flames coming from an apartment at Avalon Square Apartments and called 911, according to previous reporting. The firefighter saw a dark-colored Chrysler 300 speeding away from the scene.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and discovered Shelman in the bedroom on the floor, according to previous reporting.

Williams' Chrysler 300 was found a few hours later and Williams was arrested. During a post-Miranda interview, Williams initially denied involvement, but later admitted details to investigators that hadn't been released to the public, like where Shelman's body was in the apartment, and told investigators where the gas can and knife were located.

Williams told investigators that a "demon" had taken over him and killed Shelman and the baby, before setting the fire, according to previous reporting. However, a man in the Manatee County Jail, who testified during the trial, said Williams admitted to him that he'd committed the crimes, the news release states. Williams also asked the man if he thought police would buy his "demons did it" excuse, according to the release.

The defense initially filed a notice of intent to rely on the insanity defense, hiring two doctors who said Williams was insane at the time, but when the doctors were presented with the text messages and the jail witness's statements, they could no longer testify to the insanity defense, according to the release. The notice was withdrawn.

“Diamond was 18 years old and had her whole life ahead of her. Jeremiah’s life had not yet even begun," Assistant State Attorney Suzanne O'Donnell said in the release. "These crimes are about as tragic and senseless as they come. If it wasn’t for the tireless work of dozens of investigators from multiple agencies, the case would never have come to this proper end."

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee County man sentenced to life for killing teen mom, infant son